Ex First Bus boss takes to road amid driver shortage
The former managing director of First Bus is back behind the wheel driving buses around Winchester.
James Freeman retired from his role leading the company last March after almost 47 years in the industry.
He has now rejoined the firm as it battles a bus-driver shortage that saw it cut almost 1,500 weekly city services in Bristol in November.
He said buses provide a "really important social service" which make a "huge difference" to people's lives.
Speaking to BBC Points West, he said it was "amazing how many people say 'thank you'" when they get on the bus.
"When you do get out there (and) somebody gets on and says 'good morning' you suddenly realise that you were there for a purpose," he added.
Since taking a part-time job with the company, Mr Freeman has had to deal with freezing 05:30 GMT starts to help plug the driver shortage which has seen almost 10% of positions unfulfilled, according to the Confederation of Passenger Transport.
Mr Freeman began his career in 1974 as a bus conductor before going on to graduate from the University of Southampton with a degree in history.
Prior to joining First in 2014, he held senior positions with Reading Buses and Stagecoach.
He has previously described the bus industry as his "lifelong passion" and has seen significant changes since his career began with obtaining his licence on a Bristol double-decker with a crash gearbox.
Before retiring, Mr Freeman managed around 1,800 staff operating in and around Bristol, Bath, Wells and Weston-super-Mare.