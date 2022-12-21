Bristol power cut: High voltage affects people in and around city
A surge in voltage has led to a power cut for some properties in and around Bristol.
Customers in Emersons Green, Patchway, Filton, Clifton and Bradley Stoke have been affected - with surges of as much as 277 volts reported.
Responding to one customer, National Grid apologised and said there were "high voltage fluctuations" in the area.
When the voltage is too high, power supplies are cut for safety reasons.
National Grid said it hoped to have supplies restored by 16:00GMT for most customers.
It advised people to turn off any "sensitive equipment" until the issue was resolved.
