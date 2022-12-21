Bristol: Hoba Kebab to close after being 'hit hard' by costs
A highly-rated restaurant has announced it will be closing after being "hit hard" by the energy crisis.
Hoba Kebab was launched as a moving food market stall in Bristol in 2017, before finding a permanent site in the city centre this year.
The restaurant, which was inspired by a visit to Berlin, featured on BBC Two's Britain's Best Takeaways in May.
Its owners said: "We are heartbroken, Hoba was a dream come true and we can't imagine a life without it."
"Despite all the advice, negotiations and battles we've fought, we cannot find a way to move past our situation and absorb the rising costs," owners Hope Bainbridge and Annie Faulkner added.
"The coming months are looking so hard for hospitality with rising costs from suppliers and the cost of living crisis affecting public spending.
"All things considered, we've come to the very sad conclusion that we have to close," they said.
A number of Bristol businesses have raised concerns about their future amid rising costs.
Residents clubbed together to support Hennessey's Coffee Shop in Bedminster when it launched a crowdfunder to stay open.
In response to Hoba's announcement, fans and other Bristol food businesses showed their support.
Owners of SandwichSandwich commented: "Absolutely gutted to read this. You created a business that was loved by so many Bristolians and should be incredibly proud.
"We know there's more to come from you guys and hope dearly that you will be back serving the community amazing food again soon."
Burger restaurant Milk Bun said: "Guys this is heartbreaking, we really feel for you."
The restaurant will close its doors on Friday for the final time.