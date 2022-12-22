Bristol Animal Rescue Centre's plea for help after flood
Animal rescue centre staff are calling for urgent help after a water pipe burst, flooding its main food store.
A leak was discovered at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre (A.R.C), in its main kitchen, on 16 December and most of the food has been destroyed.
No animals or people were hurt, but the charity's staff believe they have lost thousands of pounds in food.
While the full impact of the damage is unclear, the centre is now appealing for help to repair the food store.
"Thankfully, due to our maintenance team and the rest of the staff, the animals knew no different," said centre manager Jodie Hayward.
The charity, which has been caring for Bristol's pets and wildlife since 1887, is waiting for the results of an investigation to reveal the full impact of the damage to the building.
Ms Hayward says it has already been a difficult year for the centre, based in St Philips - with rising energy costs and an "unprecedented" demand for its help.
She added the team will have to take a "step back" from delivering food to food banks, until staff are sure it is safe for people to access the storeroom.
"It's been a difficult year and we want to be able to help as much as we can," she said.
"These things just set us back and it's really upsetting to think that we can't fulfil the help we would normally give to the community."
Bristol A.R.C is now asking for help from the public to repair the food store room.
Ms Hayward said: "We're very restricted at this current time in where we can store food, so any monetary help for repairs would be so appreciated by myself, the whole team and the animals, just to help us get through the next few months."
In the meantime, Ms Hayward says the animals will continue to be fed and they have full staffing over the Christmas holiday.