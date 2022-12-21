Bristol: A4 reopens following burst water main
A major road has reopened following repairs to a burst water main.
The A4 in Brislington, which links Bristol and Bath, was shut on Tuesday so a team from Bristol Water could fix the pipe.
The recent freezing temperatures can put pressure on pipe joints, causing them to leak or burst.
Further repairs were made when another main burst on Cumberland Road in Bristol on Tuesday,
