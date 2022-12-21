Bristol: Bins 'left lying around' due to bad parking
Rubbish is being left uncollected for days on "loads of streets" as problem parking blocks bin lorries from accessing roads, a councillor says.
Some Bristol streets have reportedly seen bins left for up to a week.
The city's mayor admitted data is not gathered to identify hotspots for poor parking, but said this would change.
Parking teams will start gathering evidence and double-yellow lines could be painted in problem areas.
At the moment, when concerns about parking are raised with transport officers, they are addressed on a case-by-case basis.
'System not working'
At a Bristol City Council meeting, Green councillor Martin Fodor, representing Redland, said: "Residents are concerned when collections don't take place and bins are left lying around the pavements for extra days, sometimes for an extra week, because of access problems.
"I would like to know if there are records of these concerns, because they are affecting our services.
"Residents in Falmouth Road, Melbourne Road, Monmouth Road, loads of streets that I represent, have countless times said 'we didn't get collections today because they couldn't get through', or an emergency vehicle couldn't get through."
Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the record keeping would be "looked into", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He responded: "Sometimes there are systems that don't necessarily work in the way that we would want them to work. We don't think this system is working in the way that it should.
"I'm not sure that the records are being kept in the way that we want them to be kept."
