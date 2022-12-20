Bristol: Burst water mains cause traffic problems
Burst water mains are causing traffic disruption across Bristol.
The A4 Bath Road in Brislington is currently shut after a water main burst and another main has burst on Cumberland Road.
Buses are being diverted away from both roads and people are asked to avoid the area while a team from Bristol Water attends.
Recent freezing temperatures can put pressure on pipe joints, causing them to leak or burst.
Bristol Water confirmed they have had reports of leaks in the road on the A4 and confirmed investigations were on-going.
