Bristol police officer sacked for inappropriate behaviour
- Published
A police officer accused of touching a colleague over her clothing has been dismissed without notice.
Sanjaye Drummond was also accused of making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to colleagues while off duty.
A four-day misconduct hearing found the allegations of misconduct and gross misconduct were proven.
PC Drummond was an Avon and Somerset Police (ASP) response officer in Patchway on the outskirts of Bristol.
He will now be placed on the College of Policing's barred list to stop him working in policing or other law enforcement agencies.
The hearing started on December 12 at the Police and Fire Headquarters in Portishead.
A panel ruled the police officer's comments at a social event in December 2021 breached professional behaviour which amounted to misconduct.
The panel also ruled the touching incident amounted to gross misconduct and breached professional standards.
The female colleagues' allegations were recorded and dealt with through the misconduct process in accordance with their wishes, ASP said.
Ch Insp Sharon Baker, of the force's professional standards department, said: "The outcome of this hearing reinforces our commitment to rooting out inappropriate behaviour which has no place in policing.
"We'd like to thank the officers for having the confidence to come forward and report this inappropriate behaviour to us, so action could be taken.
"All police officers and staff must understand the standards we expect them to uphold and be prepared to challenge those colleagues who fall below them."