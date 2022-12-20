Bristol: By-election to be held as councillor stands down
A by-election will be held in Bristol, after a city councillor stepped down.
The Liberal Democrat councillor for Hotwells and Harbourside, Alex Hartley, said mental health concerns meant he could no longer represent residents "as well as they deserve".
The vote could mean either Labour or the Greens — who each currently have 24 seats — becoming the largest group on the council.
A date for the by-election is yet to be announced.
Mr Hartley was first elected in May last year, and played a pivotal role in the referendum to scrap the mayoral model and move to a committee system, by tabling a motion which led to the referendum.
He said: "It has been the honour of my life to represent Hotwells and Harbourside ward, and to fight for your interests in City Hall.
"Unfortunately due to mental health concerns, I no longer feel able to represent you as well as you deserve. For that I am truly sorry."
The former MP for Bristol West and councillor for Cabot ward, Stephen Williams, will be the Liberal Democrat candidate in the by-election.
The next city-wide local elections in Bristol are due in May 2024.