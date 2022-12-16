Dundry man 'thankful I'm here' after bus crashes into home
- Published
The owner of a house that was hit by a bus in the Mendip Hills says he is counting his blessings after the crash.
Hayden Rich was at home with his family in Highridge Road, Dundry, on Thursday evening when the building was hit by a double-decker bus at about 22:00 GMT.
The collision pulled much of the brickwork off the front of the house and destroyed the windows.
Mr Rich said he was just "thankful I'm here" after the crash, adding "things could have been much worse".
He told BBC West he had been his living room with his wife and two dogs when the bus hit.
The couple initially thought it was a gas explosion.
"We tried to look out of our front door but it was gone, just a load of rubble," he said.
"People were shouting 'get out, get out, get out'.
"My son was upstairs in the back bedroom, luckily, [and] we managed to get our two dogs under control."
Neighbours helped pull the rubble away from the front door.
Mr Rich said: "It wasn't until we got out the front door and looked to the right [we saw] there was a double-decker bus that was jammed in the side of the house."
"I'm just glad really it wasn't further to the right-hand side where we were sitting - then maybe I wouldn't be here now."
He added: "You have got to think positive - the thing is it's a house, it's insured, it's rebuildable and I'm here to say that.
"I'm alive. Things could have been much worse."
Mr Rich started clearing rubble with the help of friends on Friday.
The crash happened after a VW Golf collided with the number 75 bus and the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The driver of the car left the scene before officers arrived, the force said.
One passenger on the bus was taken to hospital following the incident, but her injuries were not life threatening.
Officers urged any witnesses - or anyone who saw the Golf's driver - to come forward.
