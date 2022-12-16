Bristol crash: Woman in hospital after bus hits house
A passenger has been taken to hospital after a double-decker bus crashed into a house.
A VW Golf collided with a number 75 bus, which then struck a house on Highridge Road in Bristol at 21:50 GMT on Thursday, police said.
The driver of the car left the scene before police arrived and officers are appealing for information.
The female bus passenger's injuries are not life-threatening and the homeowners were unharmed, police said.
The road was closed while structural checks were carried out on the house and other vehicles were removed. It has since been reopened.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the driver of the Golf to come forward.
