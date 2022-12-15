NHS ambulance trust lost 12k hours to handover delays in one week
An ambulance trust says more than 12,000 hours were lost in handover delays in one week.
The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said the figure from September was the "highest level of resource hours lost in a single week" in its history.
In 2020, the trust was losing less than 500 hours-a-week to handover delays.
SWASFT has now released plans which aim to "significantly" reduce delays as some waiting times begin to come down.
The report, published by the trust on Thursday, said "handover delays continue to be the most challenging barrier to the trust delivering improvements in response times to patients across the south-west".
Its release comes as thousands of ambulance workers across England and Wales are set to go on strike on Wednesday in a dispute about pay.
In 2020, SWASFT was able to deliver Category 2 mean response times of less than 30 minutes.
Category 2 two calls are judged "urgent" and the mean response target is 18 minutes for all trusts.
But in the week commencing 26 September, the response times to these calls was almost two hours.
The trust said there was a "close correlation between ambulance hours lost and response times".
'Some improvements'
SWASFT - which serves 5.5 million people - said there had been "some improvements seen across October and November in comparison to the peak position seen at the end of September".
In a bid to improve on this, the trust's commissioners have shared steps to reduce the weekly time lost to handover delays to around 2,600 hours a week by March 2023.
This would "still be significantly higher than historic levels, but a substantial improvement on the current position," the report said.
Areas that have already improved include Gloucestershire, which has seen mean Category 2 response times on certain days fall close to 25 minutes, compared to over an hour at their peak.
The trust said it was "placing more ambulances on the road than ever before".
It is also recruiting for call takers for its emergency operation centres and is "continuing to work hard on triage to reduce the number of patients we take to hospital," the trust said.
However, SWASFT said getting the figures down to where they should be needed "partnership working across health and social care systems nationally, regionally and locally".