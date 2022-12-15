Bristol taxi drivers stage protest over Uber fare prices
- Published
Taxi drivers have said they are struggling to make a living due to the commission taken by booking apps like Uber.
About 300 taxi drivers held a demonstration outside Uber's offices in Bristol on Wednesday.
Bristol United Private Hire Drivers (BUPHD) said they are unhappy with pricing structures and that they have to work longer hours to break even.
Uber said drivers are always shown an upfront price before accepting a trip.
The private hire drivers are now calling for booking apps to increase their fares so they can earn more money, adding that they can not cover their costs due to the current rates and charges imposed on them.
BUPHD's Shaban Ali said the cost of living, fuel prices, as well as maintenance and licensing fees, were making it "difficult to make ends meet".
"We're looking at commission upwards of 50%, so for example every £10 that a passenger might spend with Uber, they're potentially getting £5.
"It's impacting our private lives because we're having to be on the road a lot longer," he added.
Uber said that it does not take 50% per trip and said the average is closer to 25%, although it said it does vary.
'Ethical and proper'
Drivers have called for Bristol City Council to step in but the council said although it is their responsibility to licence taxis, they are not responsible for regulating fares charged by apps.
Mr Ali said drivers had no choice but to work with the apps but wanted them to sign up to an "ethical and proper" code of conduct.
"We have to work alongside them, we can't just boycott them and go direct to the customer, that's not how were regulated," he said.
"But if Uber decided to act in a more ethical manner, they're a market leader in Bristol and whatever they do all the other operators would follow."
Uber said that it increased pricing across the UK by around 10% in August 2022.
A spokesperson added: "We are the only platform to provide holiday pay and access to a pension plan which have grown significantly due to recent fare increases and growing rider demand.
"Drivers are always guaranteed to earn at least the national living wage and will receive automatic top-ups from Uber if they ever fall below this level."