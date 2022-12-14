'Problem' roads to be targeted by Bristol City Council
- Published
Drivers could soon be fined for traffic offences on six roads highlighted as dangerous by a city council.
Bristol City Council says it will be using new enforcement powers and installing cameras to crack down on bad driving from next summer.
It is part of a move to allow councils to punish some traffic offences which the police currently handle.
The six sites are in Fishponds, Withywood, Redland, St George and by Temple Meads rail station.
The offences that will be punished include illegal U-turns, driving the wrong way down a one-way street, or turning left or right where it is prohibited.
The council's cabinet approved the new measures on 6 December, although the final sign-off will have to come from the Department for Transport (DfT).
'Known problem areas'
Cabinet member for transport Don Alexander said: "Being able to enforce moving traffic contraventions across the city will add to road safety measures that are already being taken to make sure Bristol's roads are safer for its citizens and drivers.
"We'll look at how we make the most of these powers in other locations, balanced with the resources. Mobile cameras might be an option in future.
"These six locations are a great start, as they are known problem areas."
The six sites are:
- Hockey's Lane and Fishponds Road junction, Fishponds
- King Georges Road and Queens Road junction, Withywood
- Lower Redland Road between Elgin Park and Exeter Buildings, Redland
- Furber Road between Raeburn Road and St Anne's Road, St George
- Bath Bridge Roundabout and Cattle Market Road junction, near Temple Meads
- Hareclive Road and Anton Bantock Way junction, Withywood
The last junction on the list was the site of a fatal car crash in 2017, when a driver struck father-of-two Keith Pullin, from Hartcliffe, who was walking to a dentist appointment.
Since the crash, his family have campaigned for a traffic enforcement camera at the junction, along with their local ward councillor Labour member Kerry Bailes
She said: "I'm delighted that the council is moving forward quickly to install an enforcement camera on Hareclive Road and Anton Bantock Way junction.
"This will undoubtedly deter drivers from reckless, illegal driving and help prevent another fatal injury."