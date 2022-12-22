Mike Alden: SPOTY Unsung Hero award 'surreal'
Community football coach Mike Alden said it was "surreal" to be awarded the BBC Sports Personality's Unsung Hero.
Alden from Knowle, Bristol was among eight finalists from across the UK.
He was handed the award, which celebrates volunteers in sport whose work is making a difference in their communities, at the ceremony on 21 December in Salford.
"It's surreal, I was waiting for somebody else's name to be called," Alden told BBC Points West.
"Things like that don't happen to me," he added.
Alden, who was diagnosed with brittle bones disease aged four, set up Park Knowle Football Club 10 years ago to encourage other people to play sport.
'So proud'
The community club provides football for all ages - including more than 120 children, people with disabilities and adults.
"I'm so proud of everyone at the club, without them I wouldn't be here," Alden said.
"When you see people with disabilities coming together from all over, not just our community, the wider community - we've got children from the age of six, seven up to 16, 15 - when you just see them all together on football days it's just something special," Alden added.
"You can't ask for the atmosphere you get there, it's just there and hopefully will be for a long time to come."
Alden said he had seen the positive impact the club has had on the community over the last decade.
"It's just progressed and progressed. It's like a revolving door, people keep coming through and it's just trying to provide sport for as many people as we can.
"It's hard but we're getting there," he said.
