Bristol: Project helping families this Christmas gets £10,000 boost
- Published
A group supporting families with the rising cost of living has been granted £10,000 to help people this Christmas.
Some of the fund given to Mamas Bristol will buy 30 Christmas dinner food parcels for families in Bradley Stoke.
The money will also support the group's plans to start a community food larder, which will provide tins, long-life food and dried goods.
The fund has been provided by the not-for-profit Sovereign Housing Association.
Mamas Bristol will be able to start the community food larder if it can secure more funding.
The Christmas food parcels will come with budgeting tips and a gift.
'We don't judge'
Kelsey Booy, co-director of Mamas Bristol, said: "We want to support families who find themselves in need, whatever that need may be.
"We do not want to see families having to choose between heating or eating and we want to spread the spirit and cheer of Christmas.
She added: "We don't judge 'need', we have no criteria and we have an experienced friendly team on hand to assist all."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk