Call for road to be named after Sq Ldr George 'Johnny' Johnson
A call has been made to name a road in Bristol after the last surviving Dambuster who died on Wednesday.
Sq Ldr George 'Johnny' Johnson, 101, was a bomb-aimer in 617 Squadron, which destroyed key dams in World War Two.
Bishopworth councillor Richard Eddy suggested a road on a new development in that area be named after him.
This was rejected by mayor Marvin Rees, but he said another road could be named after Mr Johnson, and that a minute's silence will be held in his honour.
Mr Johnson was born in Lincolnshire and lived in Westbury-on-Trym, in Bristol.
He was 21 when he took part in the 1943 operation, which involved experimental bouncing bombs that were targeted at dams in the Ruhr Valley, releasing huge quantities of water into areas used by Germany for war production.
Around a third of the RAF Bomber Command died in the Dambuster raid.
Mr Eddy said: "Our generation and its successors owe a massive debt to the heroic sacrifices of the World War Two generation.
"Few symbolise more the service of this generation than the RAF's Dambuster crews, and Bristol is truly privileged to have had George 'Johnny' Johnson as a citizen of our city.
"What could be more appropriate than the new development in Bishopsworth be named in honour of 'Johnny' Johnson?"
A spokesperson for the mayor explained that the proposal was turned down because a name has already been decided for the road in question.
"How best our city remembers him, is of course a decision for the future which should be taken in consultation with Johnny's family," they added.
"There will be plenty of opportunities to name a new road after him - as well as the many other deserving figures from our city's rich history."
In a tweet paying tribute to the airman, Mr Rees wrote: "George 'Johnny' Johnson came to personify one of the Second World War's most daring missions, and the bravery of the generation who beat fascism.
"Bristol proudly saw him awarded an MBE in 2017, and @BristolCouncil will hold a minute's silence next week in his honour. RIP, Johnny."