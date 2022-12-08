Driver bailed after lorry strikes bridge in Willsbridge
- Published
A man arrested after a lorry hit a bridge and damaged vehicles and street lights has been bailed.
He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving following the crash in Willsbridge, near Bristol, on Monday evening.
Residents reported seeing a lorry weaving across the street before hitting the bridge on Bath Road.
Avon and Somerset Police said earlier the man was released on unconditional bail while enquiries continued.
