Dambuster Johnny Johnson dies aged 101
The last survivor of the World War Two Dambusters has died at the age of 101.
Sq Ldr George "Johnny" Johnson, was a bomb-aimer in the 617 Squadron, which destroyed key dams in Germany's industrial heartland during World War Two.
His family said he died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday.
Celebrating his 100th birthday in November last year, he told the BBC: "I've had a very lucky life in every respect."
Mr Johnson, who was born in Lincolnshire and lived in Bristol, was just 21 when he took part in the 1943 operation, which involved experimental bouncing bombs that were targeted at dams in the Ruhr Valley, releasing huge quantities of water into areas used by Germany for war production.
"It was an exhilarating experience," he said of the raids, adding that he felt "honoured to have had the chance to take part".
Mr Johnson was made an MBE in 2017 after a long-running campaign which was supported by celebrities such as TV presenter Carol Vorderman.
Posting to Facebook, his granddaughter Jenny Sextone said his family were beside her "beloved Gramps", at the time of his death.
"We would appreciate your respect for our privacy in this family time," she added.
It was his job to target the Sorpe Dam as part of the attack, which was codenamed Operation Chastise and carried out by the RAF's 617 Squadron, based at RAF Scampton.
It was one of the most dangerous air operations of the war, with 53 men killed and three captured.
In the last few years of his life he took part in many public appearances and charity work.
In 2019 Mr Johnson, who lived in Westbury-on-Trym in north Bristol, had an inter-city train named after him and was also given an honorary doctorate by the University of Lincoln in 2017.
After World War Two he worked as a teacher in Newark in Nottinghamshire.
Author, war veteran and friend John Nichol said: "I was looking through some pictures of all of the times I'd met Johnny and I think in every single one he and I had got a glass of something in our hands and we're raising a toast to something or someone.
"That is how I'll remember Johnny, a man who loved life, who served his nation and loved a glass of red wine."
