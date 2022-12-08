Dambuster Johnny Johnson dies aged 101
The last British survivor of the World War Two Dambusters has died at the age of 101.
Sq Ldr George "Johnny" Johnson, who lived in Bristol, was a bomb-aimer in the 617 Squadron, which destroyed key damns in the industrial heartland of Germany in World War Two.
Mr Johnson was just 21 when he took part in the 1943 operation, which involved experimental bouncing bombs.
His family say he died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday.
Posting to Facebook, his granddaughter Jenny Sextone said his family were beside her "beloved Gramps", at the time of his death.
"We would appreciate your respect for our privacy in this family time," she added.
Born in Lincolnshire, he was made an MBE in 2017.
