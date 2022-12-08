Bristol Royal Infirmary A&E may move sites in £200m development
A new city centre accident and emergency department could be built after the current one was declared "not fit for purpose".
The A&E at Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) may move to nearby Marlborough Hill, with staff flats and a car park demolished to make way for it.
An outline report prepared for health bosses says the "cramped" A&E makes it hard to meet performance targets.
The project could cost £200m, the report states.
Marlborough Hill currently houses the trust headquarters as well as a multi-storey car park and staff accommodation.
Previously plans for the site included a new cardiology department, and also a new car park, but they did not come to fruition.
The report, prepared for University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust and Weston Area Health NHS Trust (UHBW) by healthcare infrastructure analysts Archus, says the current BRI A&E has become an "unsuitable environment" for emergency care.
There are "significant infection control risks" and a "lack of capacity", it adds.
Operating theatres 'poor'
Currently, only 45% of people who come to the BRI with medical emergencies are treated within four hours, whereas the target is 95%, it states.
At one point in October the hospital had more ambulances waiting outside to hand over patients than any other hospital in the south west.
The report's authors say it's a "poor environment" with "out-of-date" facilities for staff and patients, making it hard to retain staff.
It also outlines the poor condition of operating theatres when it comes to lighting, radiation protection and ventilation - and how there are not enough theatres overall.
If approved by the trust's board, construction - which would involve 36 flats on Eugene Street being demolished - could start in 2026.
A spokesperson for UHBW said in the short term, Marlborough Hill flats "will be used as temporary accommodation for homeless people in Bristol until 2024".
They added: "This is what went to the council in October and was approved. Future plans for the site have not been confirmed or submitted for planning so I'm afraid we cant comment on these."
