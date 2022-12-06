Man dies in minibus and car collision near Hinkley Point C
- Published
A man has died in a crash near Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.
Emergency services were called at about 19:00 GMT on Monday to Hinkley Point Road, in Bridgwater, to reports of a collision between a car and a minibus.
The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. The driver of the minibus was taken to hospital for further treatment.
Avon and Somerset Police has urged any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to contact them.
A spokesperson said their thoughts were with the car driver's family "during this difficult time".
The injuries of the minibus driver, also a man in his 40s, were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, police said.
