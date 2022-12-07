Former Bristol SEND school could become retirement homes
- Published
Developers hoping to build a "net zero retirement community" in Bristol have been criticised by campaigners.
Property company The FORE Partnership, care provider Amicala and developer Socius applied to build retirement homes at a former special educational needs (SEND) school in March.
They have now amended the application following a consultation process.
But locals say the revised plans show a "lack of respect" as it has not been changed enough.
The site, in Westbury Park close to The Downs, has been largely closed since 2019 when St Christopher's School shut after being declared "economically unviable".
The partnership says it wants to create St Christopher's Square which will be "one of the only integrated retirement communities in the UK to be net zero carbon in operation".
It says this will be achieved using solar power, electric heat pumps and low-carbon building materials.
It says it consulted 5,000 local residents via a digital survey before submitting the first planning application, and has "carefully considered" additional feedback and changed its plans accordingly.
The number of new homes has been reduced from 122 to 116, and one of the tallest buildings has taken down from six storeys to five to "protect the key view from The Downs".
Development Director at Socius Mike Dodd said: "Since our initial submission, we have been engaging with Bristol City Council officers, collating the statutory responses, and comments made directly to us and via the planning portal.
"With this feedback in mind, we have updated our plans to improve St Christopher's Square."
A planned hydrotherapy pool has been moved to provide more open space and create a new meadow area close to the Grade II-listed Grace House.
At the moment one of the many buildings on the site is being used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre, and a scout group is also holding meetings there.
'Loud and clear objections'
Pam Kaye, from campaign group St Christopher's Action Network (SCAN), said the revised plans were "incredibly disappointing" and said the developers "haven't listened".
"Their unwillingness to address the obvious concerns people have about this scheme shows a complete lack of respect to the vast numbers of people who gave up their time to write in with their thoughts and suggestions," she said.
"This so-called revised plan completely fails to respond adequately to the loud and clear objections expressed by our community and experts regarding over development, road safety, loss of heritage, wildlife and trees, loss of SEND provision and lack of on-site affordable housing.
"Surely it's now time for the developers to accept this site is fundamentally unsuited to the size and scale of development they are wanting to impose."
