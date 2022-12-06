Images of eight men released over Cheltenham football fight

Eight CCTV images of the men police want to identifyGloucestershire Constabulary
Police said they want to identify eight men in connection with the disorder in Cheltenham

Officers want to identify eight men following disorder at a football match.

A fight broke out between a group of Bristol Rovers fans and a group of Cheltenham Town fans on Bath Road in Cheltenham on 15 October.

The groups were drinking at The Miller and The Moon Under Water at about 14:00 BST when they began to goad each other and punches were thrown, police said.

Gloucestershire Police is asking anyone who recognises any of the men to report it on the force website.

