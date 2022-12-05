Voi e-scooters to become available in south Bristol
An e-scooter provider is expanding its operating area in Bristol.
Voi is expanding its scooter hire to Hartcliffe, Hengrove, Morrisons Stockwood and Whitchurch.
It means the scooters will work in 147km² in Bristol which the council heard would help reduce the city's traffic congestion and pollution.
Concerns have been raised though as e-scooter-related injuries cost the NHS £1,000 per patient in Bristol on average.
A report carried out last year by transport safety charity Pacts showed 90 e-scooter riders were treated in A&E units in Bristol in four weeks between May and June 2021.
However, councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: "Bristol is already the most popular city in the UK for Voi e-scooters with an estimated 3 million car journeys replaced to date.
"This further expansion into south Bristol will boost transport options for even more people across our city and help deliver a modern, sustainable transport mix for Bristol."
Sam Pooke, Voi's senior public policy manager for UK and Ireland, added: "We're delighted our service is expanding to include communities in the south of Bristol.
"We've worked closely with Bristol City Council, the West of England Combined Authority and the local community to ensure more people can access the benefits of Voi's shared e-scooters across the city."
