Only Fools and Horses auction: John Challis items sell for thousands
- Published
Items belonging to Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis have sold at a charity auction for £8,000.
Mr Challis was born in Bristol and played Boycie in the hit show. He died in September 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
A 'Del's cigar jar' and a bottle of 'Peckham spring water' formed part of the collection.
Andrew Stowe from East Bristol Auctions said the sale was "lovely jubbly" and a fun auction to host.
"Only Fools and Horses was filmed here [in Bristol] so there's a great connection. It was a complete honour to do it because it felt like we were bringing it home," he said.
The charity items formed part of a larger auction of Only Fools and Horses memorabilia, which collectively sold for £65,000.
Mr Stowe added: "It was great fun. We've done a few Only Fools and Horses auctions and there's nothing quite like it.
"Auctions are a place where people keep themselves to themselves but these aren't like that, they're good fun.
"Audiences shout out catchphrases and jokes along with every lot."
Money raised from the John Challis Collection will be donated to The British Hedgehog Preservation, The Cuan Wildlife Trust, and elephant charity Tusk.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk