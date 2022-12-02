Bristol Temple Meads audio guide to help blind people
An audio guide to help blind and partially-sighted people get around train stations has been launched,
It went live at Bristol Temple Meads on 2 December and is the first time Network Rail has offered such a tool.
The guide was created as construction from Temple Meads' roof restoration has made getting around the station more challenging.
It is available on the Network Rail website and can be accessed from smartphones and tablets.
Network Rail has teamed up with Bristol Sight Loss Council (BSLC) to launch the guide, which coincides with the International Day of Disabled Persons on 3 December.
Including 12 audio files, it aims to guide the listener safely through a section of the station.
Alun Davis, from the Thomas Pocklington Trust - which supports blind and partially-sighted people - helped write the guide, which includes details that someone with full sight may not think of, such as the station's changing sounds and even its smells.
"A train station for a totally blind person is a frightening environment," said Mr Davis.
Although there is an assisted service at the train station, the hope is the guide will increase the confidence and independence for passengers.
Work started in April to refurbish the station's roof, which has made navigating the area more challenging due to scaffolding and some areas being closed off or becoming one-way only.
'Taking anxiety away'
Mr Davis says he wishes the audio guide had existed when he moved to Bristol.
He added: "It's all about confidence. It's all about knowing the environment you're going into.
"If you come across something you weren't expecting, if you've heard it in advance, you obviously know about it.
"So therefore, you're taking some of the fear and anxiety away."
Network Rail hope to launch the guide at other stations, such as Paddington Station.