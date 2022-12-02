'Pyrotechnic device' posted through Bristol letterbox

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after a 'pyrotechnic-style device' was posted through a letterbox.

The incident happened in Wootton Road in St Annes, Bristol, at around 18:00 BST on 11 October.

The device caused a small fire, which was put out by firefighters.

Avon and Somerset Police want anyone who recognises the man, or has any information about him, to get in touch.

