'Pyrotechnic device' posted through Bristol letterbox
- Published
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after a 'pyrotechnic-style device' was posted through a letterbox.
The incident happened in Wootton Road in St Annes, Bristol, at around 18:00 BST on 11 October.
The device caused a small fire, which was put out by firefighters.
Avon and Somerset Police want anyone who recognises the man, or has any information about him, to get in touch.
