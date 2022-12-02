Bristol Christmas lights family set £100k charity target
A family that puts on an annual Christmas lights display said it was aiming to raise £100,000 for charity.
Since starting the display in 1994, the Brailsford family in Brentry, Bristol, has raised thousands of pounds for charity.
In the past, the lights have raised £91,720 for the Wallace and Gromit Grand Appeal to help sick children.
Lee Brailsford said he was concerned the cost of living issues might stop them from reaching their target.
To reduce costs he said the display would be turned off nightly at 21:00GMT instead of the usual 22:00.
"We don't actually know the total per day that it's costing us at the moment, but I'm sure it's going to be a little bit more than last year," he said.
Neighbours said they really enjoyed the display though because they made the area "feel Christmassy", he added.
"People say, 'Is it really bright inside?' but it's nothing like this on the inside," he added.
"We're hoping to get up to the £100,000 mark this year, but with all of the cost of living stuff going on, we're not sure we'll get there.
Mr Brailsford said his family "love everything about Christmas".
"We love the festive cheer, it brings together the neighbours and the community and it raises money for charity."
