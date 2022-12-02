Game of Thrones star backs Bristol youth food project
- Published
Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams has become an ambassador for a project providing disadvantaged young people with free food boxes.
Maisie, who played Arya Stark in the hit series, says she was a victim of food poverty as a child.
She has joined The MAZI Project in Bristol and has been helping them fill food boxes this week.
The group provides underprivileged young people with gourmet ingredients and instructions on how to make meals.
Maisie told BBC West: "I didn't always live the life I live now.
"This is an organisation that would have been incredibly helpful for myself and my family in years gone by."
She added: "It feels like coming full-circle, to be able to spread more awareness about what they do."
The MAZI Project's founder, Melanie Vaxevanakis, believes having access to good food can improve people's lives.
"I think giving them a nourishing meal and access to sustainable food, as well as the opportunity to be part of the community in Bristol is something I hope empowers them to reach their full potential," she said.
"It translates into the feeling that they can go on and achieve other big things in their lives that they want to do, whether that's through their job, for studying, in their personal life."
Leo Miyabi Nakamura, 24, lives in Bristol, and has received packages from the MAZI Project.
She recently left a violent situation in her family.
"When you can't afford to buy food, you can't really put much thought into what you want to do in the future and you just live day-to-day," she said.
"But now with the MAZI Project, I'm able to put more effort and thought into what I want to do, because I don't have to think about finding food every day."
Elsie Ridley from Bristol was referred to the MAZI Project because she was at risk of homelessness.
She was unable to afford fresh food, and had been living on highly-processed and long-life products.
"Finding out about this project was immediately a massive weight off my mind," she said.
"There are definitely more vegetables in the boxes than I would cook for myself normally, and I'm so grateful for that.
"It gives me so many more options to eat healthily than I would otherwise have."