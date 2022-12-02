Bristol dad stabbed ex-partner nine times in front of their child
- Published
A father stabbed his former partner with four different knives before driving away with their child.
Liam Davis, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol stabbed Jodie nine times in front of their child at the victim's Southmead home in April.
Jodie asked Davis at Bristol Crown Court: "Did you hate me so much that day that you wanted to kill me?"
Judge William Hart jailed Davis for 17 years for attempted murder on Wednesday.
Davis initially pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but was convicted of attempted murder after a trial in late September.
'Daughter was screaming'
At Davis' sentencing hearing, Judge Hart said the 26-year-old "changed weapons as one became unusable or unsuitable".
"The attack stopped because your young daughter who was present in the house was screaming; you took her away with you, leaving Jodie untreated."
In a victim impact statement, Jodie, known only by her first name, told Davis he had never given her an explanation for the attack and supposed she would now "never know".
The victim expressed her fears over how the incident would impact their child.
She said: "Who knows how long it will take her to overcome what she witnessed?
"I have noticed things about her since that day - she doesn't like blue cars, she is hesitant in trusting men.
"I have had to try and explain to her about prisons and that her dad is there as he has been bad. All she wants is a normal dad and mum like we used to be."
Jodie also included remarks from their child.
'Very scary'
They said: "It made me really upset and I cried to tears. I was trying to help but I just didn't know what to do.
"When daddy came out he called me and dragged me out the house into the car and drove off and left mummy looking for me.
"Why did you make us leave mummy to die like that?
"I'm happy now but I still worry because it's very scary because he nearly killed mummy and I thought you loved each other and loved me."
Investigating officer David Nicholls said support was available for anyone suffering domestic abuse.
"We'd urge anyone who is in an abusive relationship, or anyone who suspects someone they know to be in an abusive relationship, to reach out and speak to us.
"We are here, and we can help."