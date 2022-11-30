Bristol police horse put down after car crash
- Published
A police horse has been put down after suffering serious injuries in a car crash.
Rocky, a five-year-old chestnut Irish draught cross, sustained injuries to his hind leg and quarters after the crash on Beggar Bush Lane, Bristol, on 8 July.
One of his injuries showed signs of recovery but the other did not respond to treatment, police said.
This "severely impacted" his quality of life and he was put to sleep on Monday.
In a statement, Avon and Somerset Constabulary said Rocky's injuries meant "even retirement to the field, pain-free, was no longer possible".
It added that the force's mounted section was "truly devastated at the outcome".
On Monday, officers and grooms said their "final goodbyes" before the horse was put down.
It is with great sadness that we must share the following update with you today (Wednesday 30 November). pic.twitter.com/WoyDXmLeUt— ASPoliceHorses (@ASPoliceHorses) November 30, 2022
Rocky was out on patrol with his stable-mate Platinum when he was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Focus in July.
He, his rider, and the vehicle's driver needed medical treatment after the crash.
The officer and the 70-year-old motorist did not receive life-threatening injuries, police said at the time.
Neither Platinum nor his rider were hurt.
