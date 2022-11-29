Bristol's Big Jeff home after nearly six months in hospital
- Published
A well-known gig-goer and artist has been released from hospital nearly six months after suffering severe burns.
Jeffrey 'Big Jeff' Johns spent weeks in a specialist burns unit in Swansea, and four months at Southmead Hospital in Bristol for his rehabilitation.
He was cooking at his flat in Totterdown in Bristol when a fire broke out on 6 June.
Speaking ahead of his release, Mr Johns said: "I can't believe I'm being let free. I'm excited and nervous."
For the many people who are used to seeing him out at concerts in Bristol, there is good news.
He has started going to gigs again with the support of his friends.
Mr Johns will need to have ongoing rehabilitation work, to minimise the impact of his injuries, and it is possible he will have more surgery in the new year.
He has also been told he will need some assistance with self-care, including applying creams to his burns.
Physiotherapists at Southmead Hospital have been encouraging Mr Johns to reach outwards and upwards to help improve his mobility, and earlier this month he painted a window at the hospital, in part, to practice those movements.
He has been told to continue his daily exercises for the foreseeable future.