Bristol Clean Air Zone launches for some of the most polluting cars
Bristol's Clean Air Zone has launched after becoming operational just after midnight.
Drivers of some of the most polluting vehicles will now face a daily charge of £9 to enter the city centre.
The move has been welcomed by health and environmental campaigners, but some businesses owners are concerned it will hit trade.
Bristol mayor, Marvin Rees, said: "What an incredible milestone we've achieved today."
It is hoped the Clean Air Zone (CAZ), which covers a central area of the city and part of the Portway, will reduce air pollution in the city.
No vehicles are banned from entering the CAZ, but older and more polluting vehicles are being charged.
This is £9 for private cars, taxis and light goods vehicles and £100 for heavy goods vehicles, buses and coaches.
Bristol City Council estimates about 70% of vehicles will not be charged.
Carla Denyer, a Bristol City councillor and co-leader of the Green Party, said the move had "certainly been a long-time coming".
"It is so important that we tackle the air pollution in Bristol," she added.
She said it was estimated that some 300 lives were cut short every year in Bristol because of pollution, and it also affected children's brain development.
Bristol City Council said people will not receive written notification or any kind of alert that they have entered the CAZ or that a payment is due, rather individuals and businesses are "fully responsible for managing this".
Mr Rees said that the CAZ will "help create a city that is healthier for everyone to grow up, live and work in".
He added that the council is "mindful of the financial strain people are under at the moment" and that it has taken its "time to find a way to clean up our air, while also providing support to those who need it most".
Temporary exemptions and financial support are available, he added.
Daily charges apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round, and must be paid within six days of travel.
Failure to pay the daily charge will result in a full Penalty Charge Notice of £120, or £60 if paid within 14 days, as well as the outstanding daily charge.
