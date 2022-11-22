CCTV images released of three men wanted over Bristol assaults
Published
Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to talk to in connection with three assaults in Bristol city centre.
Officers were called after the assaults in the Corn Street and Baldwin Street area on Saturday 29 October.
Three separate victims, all men in their 20s or 30s, were assaulted at about 05:45 BST.
Two of the victims required hospital treatment and a third continues to be physically affected by his injuries.
Avon and Somerset Police would like the public to help identify the three men.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call Crimestoppers anonymously.
