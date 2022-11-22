Stagecoach West wants to recruit Ukrainian bus drivers
A bus provider is hosting a driver recruitment day aimed specifically at attracting Ukrainian refugees.
Stagecoach West has come under fire in recent months after driver shortages forced it to cut services.
It is now hoping Ukrainians living will help make up the staff shortage.
The event is being held at Stagecoach West's Bristol depot on Wednesday between 10:00 and 14:00 GMT in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
Applicants must have been assessed by the DWP as having a driver's licence and a good level of spoken and written English.
Dan Norris, Mayor of the West of England, will be at the event at the Stagecoach depot in Little Stoke.
'Severe driver shortage'
He said: "I've always said we need innovative ideas if we're going to fix the number one challenge for buses right now - the severe bus driver shortage.
"I've launched a big bus driver recruitment campaign as I'm determined to get more bus drivers trained up to help fix the cancellations and delays so people get a bus service they need and deserve.
"I hope Ukrainian drivers can be part of the solution and that while they are staying here, they enjoy a rewarding career."
Rachel Geliamassi, managing director of Stagecoach West, said: "We're delighted to be a part of this initiative which not only supports Ukrainians but could very well help us find some much-needed team members.
"We pride ourselves on a friendly, inclusive working environment and welcome applications from all."
Stagecoach West offers drivers £13.75 per hour for weekday shifts, rising to £14 per hours on Saturdays and £15.70 on Sundays, with a guaranteed minimum of 38 hours a week.
They can also earn extra money through overtime shifts, the company said, as well as perks such as free bus travel for themselves, a partner and up to two children.
