Consultation started on plans for Bedminster homes
- Published
Plans have been unveiled for 2,000 new homes on a brownfield site in Bristol.
Under the plans, the industrial area around Whitehouse Street in Bedminster would be completely transformed to residential use.
The proposals were first revealed early last year, but more details have since been published as part of a draft regeneration framework.
Bristol City Council has begun consulting on the plans and the consultation period ends on 8 January.
Mayor Marvin Rees said: "The long-term ambition is to create a neighbourhood with high quality new homes to accommodate Bristol's growing population that delivers inclusive economic growth and supports community development."
"By building on previously developed sites, creating new walking and cycling routes, and connecting homes and businesses to the district heat network, the Whitehouse Street scheme will also help our city reach its goal for further reducing carbon emissions," he added.
It is hoped the regeneration will support shops on nearby East Street, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)
Further details on the consultation can be found on the Whitehouse Street website.
Community group Action Greater Bedminster has been involved in drafting the plans.
Ellie Freeman, the group's chair, said: "It's good to see the final consultation coming forward after all the work the team has put in.
"I hope the community can see how their input has fed into the framework."
She added: "It's important residents now feed into this final part of the process."
After some final amendments, the regeneration framework will go to the cabinet for approval early next year.
