Henbury: Three arrests after fight breaks out in Bristol
Two men and a woman have been arrested after a fight broke out.
Police officers and paramedics attended an address in Grayle Road, Henbury, in Bristol at 09:50 GMT, after receiving a call about a physical confrontation.
The two men arrested have also attended hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
"Officers are currently at the scene and enquiries are underway to establish what happened," said a spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police.
Police have said that anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 101.
