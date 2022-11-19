M5 closed after man in his 40s dies in crash
- Published
A man in his 40s has died following a single-vehicle crash on a motorway.
The accident happened on the M5 at 03:45 GMT on Saturday between junction 19 for Portishead and junction 20 for Clevedon.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital but later died, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.
The road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning while investigations are carried out, the force added.
Traffic is leaving the motorway at Portishead, with heavy congestion on diversion routes through Portishead, the A370, the A38 and the A4 Portway.
Police want anyone who was in the area at the time with useful information or dashcam footage to call them on 101.
