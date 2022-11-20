Bristol leisure centres saving running shoes from landfill
Leisure centres are backing a plan to send unwanted running shoes to communities around the world.
The JogOn campaign aims to keep one million pairs of shoes out of landfill.
Four leisure centres and one swimming pool in Bristol, all run jointly by Everyone Active and Bristol City Council, are taking part.
People can leave trainers in Easton, Henbury, Horfield, St Pauls community Sports Academy and Bristol South Swimming Pool to be redistributed.
JogOn estimates more than 30 million pairs of shoes end up in UK landfill every year.
Gary Teagle, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: "We would encourage people of all ages to donate their unwanted running shoes so that they can experience a second life, rather than simply going to landfill.
"It's just a matter of dropping the shoes into collection bins at our centres and Everyone Active and JogOn will do the rest."
JogOn matches the shoes and sorts those that are at the end of their life. It shreds the unusable ones, and ties the laces of the ones that can be sent on to be enjoyed by a new owner.
