Bristol: Kill the Bill protesters receive compensation from police
Five protesters involved in a Kill the Bill demonstration have received 'substantial' compensation from police.
Lee Guy, 34, Luke Wentworth, 33, Flora Sidebottom, 23, and two others took part in a peaceful protest on College Green in Bristol on 23 March 2021.
A law firm representing the group said Avon and Somerset Police (ASP) paid undisclosed damages after claims of assault and breaches of human rights.
ASP said it had not accepted liability by settling the claims.
The group were taking part in a protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill because they were concerned about what it could mean for people from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities.
'Really shocking'
The demonstration began peacefully but the five protesters said they were either assaulted or put in fear of violence when police in body armour moved in with riot shields.
None of the five claimants were arrested or charged with any criminal offences, the group's law firm Irwin Mitchell Solicitors said.
Mr Guy, an artist and musician, said it was "really shocking to be confronted with rows of police officers in riot gear pushing and hitting us".
"I was trying to leave the Green when a police officer smashed me in my face with his shield.
"I hope this settlement will remind all police forces that they need to respect the right to peaceful protest, because they'll be held accountable if they don't," he added.
At the time, ASP said it took the course of action because it believed coronavirus rules prevented such gatherings.
However, a parliamentary report in July 2021 found the force had made "errors of law" and protesting could be a reasonable excuse for leaving home during lockdown.
Ms Sidebottom, a teaching assistant, said the incident had "totally undermined" her confidence in the police.
"At one point I was crushed under two riot shields and I felt like I couldn't breathe.
"I've been to quite a few demonstrations over the years but I've never experienced that kind of violence from the police," she added.
Irwin Mitchell Solicitors said the senior officer in charge of policing the demonstration acted unlawfully when they failed to consider whether it was "necessary and proportionate" to clear the demonstration by force.
They said police had failed to consider issues including the actual health risks posed by the demonstration continuing and the options for engaging with protesters.
Allegations denied
ASP confirmed it had settled claims from five people in relation to the decision to disperse protesters.
It said in a statement: "Several allegations were made as part of the various claims.
"Those allegations were denied by Avon and Somerset Police and each of the settlements were made without admission of liability."
