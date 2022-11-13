Remembrance Sunday services take place across the west
Services have been held across the west of England to remember those who fought and died in past conflicts.
Thousands of people attended annual parades and wreath lying ceremonies in Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, with smaller commemorations in villages and towns.
A national two-minute silence was held at 11:00 GMT.
In Devizes, the Royal British Legion celebrated their 100-year anniversary with the first full remembrance parade the town has been able to host since 2019.