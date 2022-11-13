Remembrance Sunday services take place across the west

Services have been held across the west of England to remember those who fought and died in past conflicts.

Thousands of people attended annual parades and wreath lying ceremonies in Bristol, Somerset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, with smaller commemorations in villages and towns.

A national two-minute silence was held at 11:00 GMT.

In Devizes, the Royal British Legion celebrated their 100-year anniversary with the first full remembrance parade the town has been able to host since 2019.

Parade in Devizes
Wreath display in Devizes
Reverend Ian Girling, chaplain to the Royal British Legion in Weston-super-Mare led today's service with Rector of St John's Rev Peter Ashman
Weston-super-Mare: Ray Bowler leading the parade
Madame Mayor, Councillor Sonia Russé, Mayor of Weston Super Mare
Clevedon Pier
Parade on Clevedon Pier
Parade in Westbury-on-Trym
Trooper James and Corporal Brendon Scott
REME veterans "Stan, Taff and Neil" outside the Royal British Legion, Tidworth
St Michael's Garrison Church, Tidworth
Padre leading the service at St Michaels and the commander of Tidworth, Netheravon and Bulford

