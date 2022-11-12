Bristol artist paints mural for much loved Cockle Lady
A group of villagers have unveiled a mural for a woman who was well known for selling cockles.
Lilian Rees, who was known as the Cockle Lady, sold cockles every Saturday on Shirehampton High Street in Bristol.
"The Cockle Lady was a very big part of our community growing up," said one of the organisers, Wayne Harvey.
The mural is located opposite St Mary's Church, by the newsagent where Ms Rees used to sit.
The project was led by Bristol Dockers and former Portway School pupils Wayne Harvey and Nicky Venn.
The pair have never forgotten the lasting impression made on their lives growing up by the "kind hearted" lady from west Wales.
"The whole community knew Lillian. She was a good friend to everyone," said Mr Harvey.
"She knitted hats and gloves for the new-born babies and she was a very big part of our community."
Although Lillian Rees was well known, many of the villagers didn't know much about her.
Local teacher Steve Lewis conducted research into her life: "I'm from west Wales where the Cockle Lady was from originally.
"I went down there to a Seafood shack with a photograph that Wayne had given me and discovered that she was from Penclawdd.
"She came up to Bristol, met a sweetheart in Kingswood and then settled in Bristol herself.
"Not only did she change the life of the people in the village, but the village changed her life as well."
The work was commissioned by mural painter Joe Westlake, who had heard stories of the Cockle Lady whilst he was growing up.
Mr Westlake said: "It's been an absolute privilege to be part of Shirehampton's history and to contribute something to it."
