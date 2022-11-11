Cyclist badly hurt in collision with car in Kingsbury Episcopi
A cyclist has been seriously hurt in a collision with a car in Somerset.
Police were called to the scene of the crash on Dudmoor, Kingsbury Episcopi, at about 07:39 GMT on Tuesday.
The cyclist was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries, police said.
The driver of the car, a blue Volkswagen Golf, was spoken to by officers at the scene and did not require medical attention. Anyone with information should contact police.
