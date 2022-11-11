Bristol City Council to 'do less' as it faces up to £87.6m shortfall
A council is facing a funding gap of up to £87.6m over the next five years.
The shortfall could be up to 20% of Bristol City Council's core budget, the local authority said.
It blamed the shortfall on the crisis facing the Treasury, as well as spiralling inflation.
The council has now opened a public consultation on proposed cuts and tax rises to "do less and focus on priorities".
Council leaders said that under current forecasts, they need to find additional funding and cost savings of between £37.5m and £87.6m - equivalent to between 9% and 20% of the core budget.
'Focus on priorities'
Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the cost of living crisis showed "no signs of ending anytime soon".
He said the only solution was to "make the council smaller, do less and focus in on our priorities, while making yet further efficiencies".
For the council to meet its statutory obligations of providing housing, creating school places, and providing care for the elderly and disabled, Mr Rees said "we are going to have to be prepared to let go of some of the things we've fought hard to protect".
The public consultation will be open until midnight on 23 December and can be accessed via the council's website.
The council is seeking views on measures such as council tax rises and funding for adult care - known as the precept - to be voted on by councillors in February 2023 and implemented next April.
It said every 1% increase in council tax or the precept would raise £2.5m that would otherwise need to be found through cuts.
'Uncomfortable reading'
The council said the proposals would plug £46m of the funding gap over the next five years, meaning a further £41m could still need to be found.
Deputy Mayor of Bristol Craig Cheney warned the proposals "make for uncomfortable reading in places" but said they were necessary.
"Nine in ten councils nationally expect budget shortfalls next year and we're no different," he added.