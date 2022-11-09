Decision to be made on Bristol Zoo car park homes
Plans to build 62 homes on a zoo-owned car park have been recommended for approval for a second time.
Development on the site of Bristol Zoological Society's (BZS) west car park in College Road was originally approved in September 2021.
But concerns were raised about the planning process by Clifton & Hotwells Improvement Society.
The sale of the site is part of the BZS strategy to safeguard the future of the charity.
The proposed development follows the closure of Bristol Zoo's Clifton site in September 2022 after 186 years.
Chief executive of BZS, Dr Justin Morris, said the scheme would help fund a new "world-class Bristol Zoo" on the Wild Place Project site in north Bristol.
The plans are for 62 new homes, in a mix of one, two and three-bed apartments and three to four-bed mews houses, of which 20% would be affordable.
The proposals were originally approved in September 2021, with planning permission granted in February 2022.
A second decision by Bristol City Council's development control committee members will take place on 16 November.
Historic England has confirmed it does not object to the scheme as it recognises the amendments will "minimise any residual harm to the conservation area".