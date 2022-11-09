Horses 'shaken' by 'deliberate' fire at stable near Bristol
Firefighters believe a blaze at a stable was started deliberately.
Crews from Kingswood, Yate and Hicks Gate were called to Westerleigh Road in Pucklechurch, near Bristol, on Friday at 22:31 GMT.
Part of a building, including the roof, was destroyed and horses were "shaking" after the blaze, their owner said.
The three animals were released into the adjoining field before the fire took hold.
Emily Brewer, who rents the stables for her horses, said the fire has had a significant affect on the animals.
She said: "They were visibly shaking, we stayed with them overnight into Saturday morning and then slept there again on Sunday night."
"I didn't want to leave them, it makes you nervous that it could happen again if we aren't there," she added.
In a statement, Avon Fire & Rescue Service said: "Crews used two 45mm jets and two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire, before using thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots while damping down the area.
"The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate ignition."
