Bristol riots: Man who threw bottle at police horse jailed
- Published
A man who threw a glass bottle at a police horse and spat at officers during a riot in Bristol has been jailed.
Joseph Parry, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, also tried to pull a door of a mobile police station off its hinges with a group of people in March 2021.
He appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday and was jailed for 20 months.
He had pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder.
Sentencing Parry, Judge James Patrick said he had taken into account the 23-year-old's guilty plea, his age, his previous good character and the fact he was easily led by others.
The judge highlighted how spitting on officers during the pandemic was particularly unpleasant and said his actions de-humanised officers.
'Naive young man'
Detective superintendent James Riccio said: "Joseph Parry is a naive young man who, after drinking alcohol, got caught up in the moment.
"He spent more than three hours at the scene and had plenty of time and opportunity to walk away yet chose to stay and act aggressively towards police officers trying to maintain order.
"He has owned up to his actions but there can be no excuses for engaging in violent acts."
Parry is the 21st person to be jailed for offences committed during the riot. Together they have been imprisoned for a combined total of 77 years and nine months.
