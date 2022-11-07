Woman's oxygen tube possibly crushed by trolley wheel, inquest told
- Published
A woman died after her oxygen tube was possibly squashed by a hospital trolley wheel, an inquest has heard.
Jasmine Hill, 19, went into cardiac arrest after a neck procedure at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
Miss Hill, from Cirencester, was re-admitted to hospital when her neck became swollen five days after the operation in September 2020.
Doctors feared the surgical wound had become infected and a pathologist was unable to ascertain the cause of death.
An ear, nose and throat specialist attempted to use a needle to relieve the swelling following the thyroidectomy, an inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court heard.
When that failed, the medical team decided Miss Hill needed to be taken to theatre to have the wound cleaned under general anaesthetic.
The procedure took less than an hour but Miss Hill went into cardiac arrest shortly after she was moved by staff from the operating table to a bed.
A report commissioned by lawyers acting for her family referred to the tube being "squashed by the wheel of a trolley".
Pressure alarm
The court heard the endotracheal tube, which supports breathing, was positioned behind Miss Hill's head, away from her neck and was fixed to a holder and connected to the ventilator.
Dr Mahesh Shetty, the on-call anaesthetist, said the ventilator had been fitted with an alarm.
"If there is a blockage and the pressures go below a certain level, it alarms," he said.
Dr Shetty said it was "probably less than 30 seconds" between Miss Hill going into cardiac arrest and resuscitation beginning.
Anaesthetic nurse Gerry Paclejan said the endotracheal tube was secured loosely to the side of the trolley with a tourniquet.
"There is no way the tube will be laying on the floor - it is always on the side of the table," he said.
Assistant Gloucestershire coroner Roland Wooderson asked Mr Paclejan: "In Jasmine's case, can you remember where the tubes were on that day?"
He replied: "I can't remember the actual time. During intubation I always make sure the tube is tied up and safe before we moved the patient."
The inquest, which is due to conclude on Wednesday, continues.